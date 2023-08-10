“Him having mob ties is no secret” - Dublin woman allegedly drops lawsuit against Conor McGregor after arson and vandalism, fans react

A popular MMA Twitter account, @DovySivuMMA recently took to social media and shared a post that made some serious allegations against Conor McGregor.

According to the user, the Irish superstar resorted to violence to get a law suit filed against him dropped. The account shared the following image:

Given Conor McGregor's superstar status within the MMA community, and in general, fans took notice and swarmed to the post to react. Many alleged that 'The Notorious' held some sort of connection to the mob.

User @ColbySonnen reposted one of Conor McGregor's older tweets, which read:

"I am the cartel."

User @haalandball also appeared to be in agreement, stating:

"Him having mob ties is no secret lol"

@A_E_Sando simply stated:

"Mafia McGregor"

@Fugitive223 urged fans to remain cautious, tweeting:

"I mean this is just a reddit post, there is no proof of this even happening"

However, a lot of fans continued to allege that McGregor had connections to the mob. @flyingbackbeest added:

"He's mobbed up"

User @babsjjs6719 presented a conspiracy theory, saying:

"That old man that mcgregor punched was thw dad of a well known Mafia, Since then they been using Conors bar in Ireland for sketchy s**t, look it up theres a bunch if videos explaining it better"

User @JustWinMore added:

"That's how lawsuits are settled in Ireland"

Conor McGregor is yet to announce his next fight, calls out Justin Gaethje

Conor McGregor was believed to be making his UFC comeback against Michael Chandler as the two coached against each other on season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter.

The fight, however, is yet to be officially announced. McGregor was also in hot water with USADA, as his failure to re-enter the testing pool meant that he would not be eligible to compete in 2023.

Given his bonafide superstar status, however, McGregor does hold the power to call his own shots. Furthermore, his position as the UFC's biggest draw gives him a lot of leverage.

As a result, many have been speculating as to whether McGregor could face somebody other than Chandler upon his comeback. After the UFC 291 main event, which saw Justin Gaethje head kick Dustin Poirier out cold, McGregor called out Gaethe.

He said:

"I KO him one shot. Guarantee it."

Could McGregor face Gaethje upon his return? Only time will tell.