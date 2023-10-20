"Him vs Wonderboy sign me up" - Free agent Michael 'Venom' Page's attendance at UFC 294 ceremonial weigh-ins has fans excited

Michael 'Venom' Page is still actively hunting for his next fighting promotion.

After enjoying a successful 10-year tenure with Bellator MMA, one of the world's premier welterweight strikers announced in July that he is exploring opportunities in mixed martial arts free agency. He says he aims to venture into uncharted territory in his career.

Since appearing on the UFC website and attending the UFC London event in July, the topic of MVP's next career move has gained significant traction as a subject of discussion among the MMA community.

Interestingly, Michael 'Venom' Page was spotted attending the ceremonial weigh-ins for UFC 294 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on Friday (October 21st).

The 36-year-old Englishman's frequent presence at UFC events has sparked excitement among fans, leading to a diverse range of reactions.

One fan wrote:

"MVP.. it's time ⏳"

Another wrote:

"The UFC need to sign him"

"Joining the UFC 🥳 hopefully 😂"

"Can you imagine if UFC signs him! He's a great guy and awesome fighter. Hope it happens"

"Him vs. Wonderboy [Stephen Thompson] sign me up or Kevin Holland"

"Awesome if they sign him"

"bro turns 37 in 6 months he better hurry up and decide"

When Stephen Thompson declined a possible showdown with Michael 'Venom' Page

During the media interaction before the UFC 291 in July, Stephen Thompson was asked for his thoughts regarding the possibility of a fight against Michael 'Venom' Page should the former Bellator MMA fighter make a transition to the UFC in the future.

'Wonderboy' recognized the concept of an intriguing showdown, but to the surprise of many, the former UFC welterweight title contender turned down the proposal for the fight:

"I just became friends with this guy, literally like a few months ago. We hung out for like, a whole weekend. It's like, 'Dude, why do they want me to fight you now?' It's understandable, karate vs. karate, right? It would be a fun match. But he's a good dude, man. I don't wanna say I would wanna fight him at this point because we've grown that relationship now."

