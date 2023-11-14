Hiroki Akimoto expects Takeru to have a tough time against ONE’s elite strikers: “It’s not easy to climb up the ladder”

Former ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Hiroki Akimoto believes Japanese megastar and ONE Championship’s latest star signing Takeru Segawa should be fighting a top-five athlete when he makes his highly anticipated ONE Championship debut.

In April, ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong announced that the promotion had signed Takeru, the first and only fighter in K-1 history to claim world championships in three different weight classes.

For years, fight fans have dreamed about Takeru taking on some of the biggest names inside the Circle, including Rodtang Jitmuangnon, Superlek Kiatmoo9, Jonathan Haggerty, and Tawanchai.

With his capture, all of those fights are now possible.

Speaking about Takeru’s long-awaited premiere, Japanese striking star Hiroki Akimoto suggested that the ‘Natural Born Crusher’ should immediately find himself in the title picture and fight some of the organization’s biggest names, specifically in the flyweight division.

“If it's at flyweight, Takeru should fight a top-five ranking athlete,” Akimoto told the South China Morning Post. “It must be a fun fight. But everyone knows ONE has all the top-level strikers in the world, so it’s not easy to climb up the ladder.”

Aside from making history as one of the greatest kickboxers in the history of the sport, Takeru is a former Krush featherweight champion and a 2023 ISKA K-1 world lightweight champion. In 2018, he was CombatPress.com’s Fighter of the Year.

Though he is widely considered to be one of the best strikers in the history of his sport, Takeru has never fought the level of talent that ONE Championship brings to the table. However, Akimoto believes that if anyone can adapt and thrive inside the Circle, it’s Takeru.

“As far as I see, based on his training online, he can adapt more to fight someone who’s stronger,” Akimoto added. “His previous organization and ONE are completely different. I don’t like to talk about someone, but I think he [must] adjust a little bit in terms of his training.”

Who do you want to see the Japanese kickboxing superstar compete against in his ONE debut?

