“His adrenaline must have died down” - Jonathan Haggerty confused by Felipe Lobo’s lack of trash talk ahead of Bangkok fight

Jonathan Haggerty is no stranger to trash talk, but what he is confused about is the lack of it.

Felipe Lobo was already at Haggerty’s ear when the British superstar captured the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title in November 2023, but the two-sport king has yet to hear any follow-up from the Brazilian star.

What perplexed Haggerty even more was Lobo decided to keep quiet mere days heading into their world title matchup at ONE Fight Night 19.

Haggerty will defend his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title against Lobo in the card’s main event on February 16 at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Jonathan Haggerty said he was baffled why Lobo stopped talking smack at a time when it should be ramped up even further.

“It started off with this. When he defeated Saemapetch [Fairtext] in the ring, he was calling my name. He was in the back room after the fight calling my name, and I think his adrenaline must have died down because I hadn't heard anything from him since.”

Lobo was in the undercard of the loaded ONE Fight Night 9 card, and his dramatic comeback win against Saemapetch Fairtex pushed him closer to a world title shot.

Haggerty, meanwhile, closed that same card when he knocked out the legendary Nong-O Hama to become the new ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion.

Tensions between the two intensified when Haggerty knocked out ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title.

Lobo, who is Andrade’s teammate at Tiger Muay Thai, decided to go at Haggerty’s face when ‘The General’ talked to Andrade after the fight at ONE Fight Night 16.

Jonathan Haggerty says Felipe Lobo has no chance of withstanding his constant pressure

Jonathan Haggerty is arguably the most exciting striker on the planet, and he plans to use that overwhelming style to send Felipe Lobo to the shadow realm.

In the same interview with ONE Championship, the two-sport king said Lobo has no chance but to succumb under the constant pressure he plans to bring in Bangkok.

Jonathan Haggerty said:

“With Felipe, I feel like you put it on him he doesn't like it, he's gonna crumble and I’ll bring that style where I'm gonna put it on you till the bell goes so. I'm just wondering how he's gonna cope with my pressure and my strikes, stuff like that really.”

ONE Fight Night 19 is ONE Championship’s second Amazon card of the year and is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.