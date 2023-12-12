“His brilliant cougar wife copied this idea” - Ian Garry's promo draws uncanny similarities to Luis Suarez's Adidas campaign, fans react

Fans reacted after Ian Garry released a promo for his bout against Vicente Luque at UFC 296 and were not too pleased as the video drew a noticeable uncanny resemblance to Luis Suarez's Adidas campaign.

The Irishman has been receiving plenty of backlash due to his antics and personal life as of late and he decided to lean into that ahead of his next bout. X account @GGGMMAGALA uploaded a side-by-side video of the surging welterweight contender's promo along with the Adidas campaign featuring football stars like Suarez, Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema, and James Rodriguez.

The promos were similar in how they highlighted the athletes being polarizing and mentioned what it is about them that draws haters.

Fans weighed in by sharing their thoughts on Ian Garry's promo in the comments and noted that he clearly plagiarized an Adidas ad campaign. The majority of comments were negative as fans mentioned that 'The Future' will likely be sued for his promo, while others took a jibe at his wife for likely coming up with the idea for the promo, writing:

"I’m sure his brilliant cougar wife copied this idea...so unoriginal smh lol" [@_Dianna_k_ - X]

"Wow that is the laziest lift I've ever seen bro He's straight up is going to go to the court being like nah man I just sampled it" [@lex_makes_music - X]

"Adidas don't play, they'll 100% be sending him an email soon. He'll probably get in trouble with the UFC too for including their logo in this plagiarized ad" [@cuttycreek - X]

"Tbh I like Ian. I like his fighting style, the Conor “inspiration” was working with me. I liked the video when he posted it. Now I know he copied it from somewhere else, he comes across as unoriginal and honestly uninteresting." [@w_vy_b - X]

"This is so crazy... bar for bar" [@fortyseven4L - X]

"I knew I saw somewhere the begining of the videoo like daamm bro change smth at least" [@MMAGUY71954971 - X]

It remains to be seen whether there will be any legal action taken in response to Ian Garry's promo being similar to the Luis Suarez ad as he prepares for his bout against Luque at UFC 296.

Ian Garry to appear at UFC 296 pre-fight press conference

The UFC 296 pre-fight press conference attendees were recently announced, and it appears as though the promotion will feature the entire main card.

The pre-fight press conferences are usually quite entertaining, and this Thursday's event could be one to keep an eye on as Ian Garry will be appearing, which will make for interesting sound bites and interactions. The surging welterweight contender has made comments about Leon Edwards and Colby Covington, so there is a strong possibility that questions will be asked while they are all on the same stage.

UFC 296 press conference announcement [@ufc - X]