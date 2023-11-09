“His chin has taken too much” - Fans debate outcome of potential Conor McGregor vs. Justin Gaethje super fight

MMA fans have been debating the outcome of a potential super fight between Conor McGregor and Justin Gaethje.

The two lightweight stars have regularly traded blows on social media or during interviews in recent months, with both men stating their desire to one day face one another in the octagon.

Whilst the potential matchup has MMA fans mouths watering, the logistics suggest it is still a ways off from happening. McGregor has recently re-entered the USADA testing pool following a two-year injury layoff and the Irishman is then expected to face Michael Chandler next year, with the pair rumored to be headlining UFC 300.

For Gaethje, 'The Highlight' has his aims firmly on Islam Makhachev after he captured the BMF title in stunning fashion, defeating Dustin Poirier via a head kick knockout at UFC 291.

Despite both men seemingly tied up for the time being, it hasn't stopped fans trying to predict the outcome of their potential clash. X account @MMAUNCENSORED1 posed the question to fans:

"Who wins?"

MMA fans have appeared split on the outcome of the super fight, with many leaning towards finishes for either Conor McGregor or Justin Gaethje.

One fan even claimed they expected a finish for 'The Notorious' due to Gaethje's chin. They wrote:

"Conor by KO. His [Gaethje's] chin has taken too much now it will break"

Another instead believes 'The Highlight' would finish McGregor due to his previous leg injuries:

"I think Connor's leg snaps again, because Justin kicks straight through it."

Conor McGregor reacts to Islam Makhachev taking UFC pound-for-pound top spot

Conor McGregor recently took to social media to express his disappointment in seeing Islam Makhachev sitting at No.1 in the latest UFC pound-for-pound rankings.

The lightweight champ saw himself climb above the likes of Jon Jones and Alexander Volkanovski following his successful title defence against the Australian at UFC 294. Makhachev shocked the world when he finished Volkanovski with a first-round headkick knockout.

The latest P4P update saw Islam Makhachev take the top spot from Jones, with 'Bones' drop likely due to his injury that will see him out of action for at least eight months.

Conor McGregor took to X (formerly Twitter) to react to the news, where he shared a photograph of Makhachev's previous KO loss as well as mentioning his history of suspension due to use of banned substances. He tweeted:

"KO'd unconscious and caught on steroids. MMA's current p4p no1. What a sport."

Conor McGregor's now deleted tweet