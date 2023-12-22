“His left leg is deadly” – Superbon lists Tawanchai’s primary weapon heading into main event at ONE Friday Fights 46

Former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn will have a second shot at gold at ONE Friday Fights 46 on December 22.

Inside the mecca of Muay Thai, Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, the former Thai world champion will challenge Tawanchai PK Saenchai for the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title.

This massive world title bout has the entire Muay Thai and kickboxing worlds split down the middle. Superbon is a true master of the roundhouse kick while Tawanchai's stone-cold technical ability is one of the best in the business.

Speaking to ONE Championship, Superbon provided insight on what he thinks Tawanchai's most dangerous weapons are:

"Tawanchai has a very technical style, his left leg is deadly. His strength is his left kick and teeps. And you can’t ignore his left hand."

He is not wrong there. Being one of the most lethal southpaws in Muay Thai and kickboxing history, Tawanchai's left kick and left cross have struck fear in the hearts of even the most grizzled warriors.

Superbon's opponent, Tawanchai, has left a path of destruction with his left kick

If you want to see just how deadly Tawanchai's left kick and left cross can be, you can check his finishes in ONE Championship. You'll find your jaw on the floor, so to speak.

The Thai phenom's first victim was Sean Clancy, whom he flatlined with one of the coldest walk-off head kick KO's you'll ever see at ONE: Dangal back in 2021. Next was his friend and former teammate, former world title challenger Saemapetch Fairtex. Tawanchai dispatched the legendary tough Saemapetch with his signature left straight.

Another victim of the ONE featherweight Muay Thai king's piston-like left cross was Niclas Larsen, whom he finished at ONE 158 last year.

Now, back to the left roundhouse kick, Tawanchai's ferocious technique and power were on full display when he starched Jamal Yusupov with one leg kick that instantly broke the Russian's leg.

Six months after that, Tawanchai made a repeat performance by breaking another limb at ONE Fight Night 13. The Thai phenom tried his hand at kickboxing and absolutely crushed Davit Kiria's right forearm with a swift roundhouse kick to the guard last August.

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE Friday Fights 46 from your location. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.