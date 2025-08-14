“His leg kicks are lethal” - Female MMA influencer reacts to getting kicked in the leg by Superlek

It's quite clear why Superlek Kiatmoo9 earned the moniker, 'The Kicking Machine' over the course of his Hall of Fame-worthy career.The reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion possesses the full arsenal of kicking repertoire imaginable.Superlek loves to chop his opponents down with brutal leg kicks and batter their midsection to oblivion with pinpoint blows.When foes let their guard down even for one split second, the 29-year-old can turn the lights off with his specialty, a swift yet crushing head kick.ONE Championship recently paid homage to Superlek's insane kicking prowess in a social media post, ahead of his upcoming battle against Japanese star Yuki Yoza at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri.&quot;The quieter, the harder 🤫 Will Superlek make a triumphant return against Japanese star Yuki Yoza at ONE 173 in Tokyo?&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe clip also featured social media influencer Dua Skhara playfully taking one of Superlek's deadly leg kicks and experiencing the mind-numbing pain that comes with it.&quot;I can confirm, his leg kicks are lethal,&quot; she replied on the post.Meanwhile, Superlek's return to action will pit him against another ferocious kicker on November 16 at Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.Yoza has taken the home of martial arts by storm, using his stifling calf kicks to notch dominant victories against Elbrus Osmanov and former bantamweight kickboxing world champion Petchtanong Petchfergus.Superlek excited to fight again in JapanSuperlek has grown fond of competing in front of the passionate Japanese fans and relishes another opportunity to showcase his skills in the Land of the Rising Sun.Speaking to the promotion ahead of his ONE 173 return against Yuki Yoza, the Thai megastar couldn't contain his excitement:&quot;Just having an opportunity to be part of this event is already the main goal for me to be in Japan. Japan! We will see each other again very soon. I love Japan, please send love and support!&quot;Keep up with Sportskeeda and ONE Championship for the latest on Superlek vs Yuki Yoza