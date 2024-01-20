“His majesty wins” - Fans in full support of Takeru Segawa’s bid for flyweight kickboxing throne at ONE 165 in Tokyo

Fans are counting down the days until they can watch Takeru Segawa make his ONE Championship debut.

In 2023, one of the biggest combat sports free agents joined ONE when Takeru signed on the dotted line to test himself against the world-class talent in the global martial arts promotion. On January 28, the Japanese superstar will fight under the ONE banner for the first time at ONE 165, which goes down at Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.

Takeru was initially scheduled to fight Rodtang Jitmuangnon before the latter pulled out with an injury. As a result, Superlek Kiatmoo9 stepped in for the Thai superstar and added stakes by putting his ONE flyweight kickboxing world title on the line.

Less than two weeks before showtime, Takeru showcased his fight-ready physique with a picture on Instagram that was captioned:

“Eleven Days To Go I will definitely win.”

Fans filled the Instagram comment section with support for Takeru:

Takeru Segawa praises the talent depth in ONE Championship

Takeru Segawa solidified himself as a legendary kickboxer before signing with ONE. Now that he’s joined the promotion, the 32-year-old can test his skills against Superlek, Rodtang, and more top-tier kickboxers.

During an interview with ONE, Takeru had this to say about the talent featured in ONE:

“ONE Championship is the organization where many champions and strong fighters from all over the world get together. Because this organization has all the strong fighters, I always wanted to fight there myself someday. I was genuinely happy when I got the contract.”

Before worrying about other potential opponents, Takeru Segawa has business to take care of on January 28. It’ll be easier said than done for the Japanese superstar, as Superlek Kiatmooo9 is coming off a calendar year where he went 5-0, including a Muay Thai win against Rodtang.