"His wife must divorce him" - When Conor McGregor liking g*y p*rn sent his fans into a tizzy

Conor McGregor has always been unfiltered on Twitter and fans love every bit of it. However, they were in for a bit of a surprise earlier this year.

On Twitter, people can visit a profile and look at the tweets the user has 'liked'. In January, McGregor's public Twitter profile liked posts of g*y p**n and Twitter users went into a frenzy. The entire discussion started off when the MMA account @SpinninBackfist tweeted out saying:

"UHHHHH HEY CONOR YOUR LIKES ARE PUBLIC"

One user shared a screenshot of the evidence.

A fan responded by saying:

"His wife must divorce him."

Another claimed that the Irishman got hacked:

"Man’s got hacked"

Another user said the MMA community will never forget the day:

"January 11th, 2023 a day that will live in infamy in the hearts and minds of those in the MMA community."

One user called it an iconic way for Conor McGregor to "come out":

"no but what an iconic way to come out"

Check out some more reactions below:

Michael Chandler believes he will fight Conor McGregor in the next six months

Recently, there has been a lot of drama regarding the fight between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler. The pair had agreed to a fight following their stint as opposing coaches for Season 31 of 'The Ultimate Fighter' (TUF), and fans were expecting to see the Irishman in action in 2023.

However, McGregor failed to get into the USADA testing pool six months before the last scheduled pay-per-view of the year and hence is not eligible to fight in 2023.

That being said, Michael Chandler has not given up hope. In a recent interview with Daniel Cormier, 'Iron' stated:

"I don't think he wants to stain his legacy by leading us all down this road of 'I'm doing the Ultimate Fighter, I'm fighting Michael Chandler. Oh, by the way, never mind. I'm not coming back. Make sure you buy my Irish whiskey' and all that kind of stuff... I do believe I fight Conor within the next six months."

He also gave a prediction for the fight:

"It's gonna be one of the biggest pay-per-views that we have ever seen, and I'm gonna go out there and knock him out within the first two rounds."

Check out the tweet below:

MMAFighting.com



Conor McGregor has been training since they began filming TUF and is looking to get back into the octagon. However, at this point, there is no definitive date for his return.

