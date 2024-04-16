"Holy sh*t this is COOL" - Fans react to Max Holloway's phone conversation with Justin Gaethje immediately after BMF fight

Fans recently expressed their thoughts on Max Holloway having an interaction with Justin Gaethje on the phone following their BMF title fight.

Holloway and Gaethje's BMF title fight at UFC 300 last weekend exceeded all expectations.

For context, Holloway defeated Gaethje via fifth-round knockout to win the UFC's 'Baddest Motherf**ker' title. Towards the end of five hard-fought rounds, 'Blessed' prominently gestured to the canvas, inviting Gaethje to a stand-and-bang exchange in the final 10 seconds, which 'The Highlight' graciously accepted.

With one second remaining on the clock, Holloway put Gaethje to sleep by using his strong right hand to catch him after a heated exchange of haymakers. Everyone was on the edge of their seats throughout this scenario.

Watch the finish below:

Expand Tweet

Following the fight, Holloway was captured backstage, taking the phone from UFC CEO Dana White and speaking with Gaethje, who was on the other end of the line.

Check out Max Holloway speaking to Justin Gaethje below:

Expand Tweet

Fans rushed to the comments section to express their admiration for the former UFC featherweight champion. Take a look at some of their reactions below:

''No other sport like this when good on good…real and respect not window dressing at all. MMA remains must see TV!''

''Holy sh*t this is COOL''

''This sport just makes me smile man nothing like this beautiful sport''

''I'm almost done spamming lol just put some respect on his name''

Check out more reactions below:

Screenshot of Championship Rounds' post on X

After defeating Gaethje, Holloway likely has a title shot waiting for him in not one, but two weight classes.

Holloway used the microphone after the match to demand a fight with reigning featherweight champion Ilia Topuria. Since then, 'El Matador' has expressed his desire for a fight with the Hawaiian, which is probably going to happen later this year.

Max Holloway discusses taking on Justin Gaethje's formidable strength in the cage

Max Holloway recently praised the strength of former BMF champion Justin Gaethje. He cited that Gaethje is one of the hardest-hitting fighters in the UFC.

As previously stated, Holloway outstruck Gaethje throughout five rounds at UFC 300 before pulling off an incredible last-second knockout to win the BMF title.

In a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Holloway discussed feeling Gaethje's incredible power during their fight. He praised 'The Highlight' for his thunderous kicks, saying:

"The punches, he hits hard don't get me wrong. But when we were in that last ten seconds, he was missing, but the wind was hitting me, and it hurt. His kicks, brother; the guy kicks like a donkey or something. [Or a] kangaroo, that guy kicks hard."

Check out Max Holloway's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Poll : Should Max Holloway and Justin Gaethje have a rematch? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback