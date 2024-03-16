"Homie handled business" - Fans react to Howard Davis' stunning second-round KO win over Sean Wilson at BKFC Fight Night Miami

Howard Davis has left fans impressed with his emphatic performance at BKFC Fight Night Miami yesterday. 'HD' took on Sean Wilson, with both fighters on different career trajectories. Davis was hoping to rebound from a unanimous decision loss to Kai Stewart.

Meanwhile, Wilson sought to build a win streak by adding to his unanimous decision win over Brandon Meyer. However, his hopes were brutally dashed in the round when Davis swarmed him with a punishing combination that melted him against the ropes.

Check out Howard Davis stopping Sean Wilson:

Naturally, fans on social media flocked to the comment section of an Instagram clip featuring the stoppage. One fan lauded Davis as his favorite bare-knuckle boxer.

"HD always been one of my favorite BKFC fighters. Keep it up brother, sh*t is (insert fire emoji)"

Others expressed simple joy over watching Davis fight freely.

"As long as you fight the fight you want to fight I'm happy"

Another fan was impressed by how decisive Davis' victory was.

"Homie handled business"

Some comments even proclaimed him unstoppable.

"Ain't no stopping him"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reactions to Howard Davis' knockout

Davis represents one of several combat sports athletes who have found a home at BKFC. In fact, the promotion is responsible for a spike in the popularity of the sport, even drawing the attention of former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor, who is among the most famous names in all of sports.

This rise in the interest in bare-knuckle boxing is owed partly to Mike Perry, a former UFC fighter whose gutsy performances and colorful personality have turned him into the de facto face of BKFC.

What is Howard Davis' BKFC record?

Howard Davis has been a part of BKFC since 2021 and is currently the #3 ranked featherweight in the promotion. The 29-year-old has been a source of guaranteed entertainment for fans of BKFC, but that hasn't always translated into victory. Davis' record consists of six wins, two losses, and one draw.

Check out 'HD' stopping Josh Wright:

He often garners his opponent's respect due to his ability to retain knockout power even toward the end of a bout. Now, he is aiming for the upper echelon of his division, with his eyes set on the title.