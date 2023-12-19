"Hope he comes at me" - Ex-UFC star desires a sparring session akin to UFC 296 Dricus Du Plessis brawl with Sean Strickland

UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland couldn't wait till UFC 297 for his scheduled fight against Dricus du Plessis to get his hands on the South African.

Ringside at UFC 296, the two fighters had a verbal exchange before Strickland violently jumped and began to beat du Plessis. The two ultimately had to be separated by security.

Former UFC welterweight Mike Perry referenced the incident between Strickland and du Plessis when asked about his planned sparring session with Strickland by The Schmo.

'Platinum' expressed his interest in taking on Sean Strickland and did not mind being charged at like Strickland did against Du Plessis.

“No we didn’t [spar yet], man. You know, I haven’t even got to see the guy. I hope he comes at me like he did Dricus du Plessis. I hope we just get right to it and we just fight. He said he wouldn’t do bare knuckle but he looks like, you know, like he’s thinking about it now.

"So, maybe we’ll just fight. I like Sean, I think he likes me but that’s what we do, we love to fight and that’s what fighting is about. That’s what being a fighter is about and we didn’t see any of that in the Octagon last night."

Israel Adesanya reacts to Sean Strickland brawling with Dricus du Plessis at UFC 296

The former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya had stern words about the representation his division was getting with Sean Strickland and Dricus du Plessis going at each other on the sidelines of UFC 296.

Adesanya reacted to the altercation between the two on his YouTube channel and discussed it by comparing it to the criticism he used to receive during his time as a champion. He also expressed his interest in the brawl due to dramatic purposes.

'The Last Stylebender' said:

“I mean, at least he didn’t call him a n***r. Fully respectable champions and title challengers. That’s what they did. ‘Oh, Israel is so embarrassing as a champion. Goes in the cage, meh, meh, meh.’ Then this is what they do. They sucker punch them. He actually did. He jumped over the chair, sucker punched him and they had a little scrap. I liked it. I like a s*** show. Don’t we all? We all see a car crash, we won’t look away.”

Check out Israel Adesanya's full comments on his YouTube channel below (11:33):