“Hopefully the next step will be a lot better” – Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty eyes MMA gold

2023 has been an incredible year for Jonathan Haggerty, who has scaled new heights in his career since moving up to the bantamweight division.

He ends the year as a two-sport champion, having claimed both the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world championships. And yet, the Brit isn’t finished there.

Haggerty believes the best is still yet to come, with his next matchup potentially being an even bigger contest than the two accomplishments he’s enjoyed since the turn of the year.

‘The General’ has spoken about wanting to make a transition to MMA so that he can face Fabricio Andrade for a second time in the hopes of becoming a simultaneous three-sport world champion.

In an interview with the Daily Star, Jonathan Haggerty alluded to his plans by stating that we are only just getting started with this incredible run of form he has hit in his career:

"I feel like I'm just getting better and better and achieving more as I grow in my career so hopefully the next step will be a lot better also [a third ONE world title].”

Jonathan Haggerty plans to join elite company as three-sport hero

Only one person, Stamp Fairtex, has been able to hold world championships in three different sports under the ONE banner. Jonathan Haggerty is looking to not just accomplish that incredibly rare feat, but he plans on making history by holding all the gold simultaneously.

The MMA world champion in his weight class is ‘Wonder Boy', who he recently beat to claim the ONE bantamweight kickboxing world championship. With his fights still firmly set on the Brazilian, Haggerty is on the hunt for more gold and more titles by continuing to challenge world champions.

