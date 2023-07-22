“Horrendous referring” - MMA world outraged as Marc Diakiese prevented from recovering from illegal head-clash, loses by submission

Fans are unhappy with the fight-ending sequence for Joel Alvarez’s win against Marc Diakiese at UFC London.

The UFC’s latest event featured a trip across the pond to the O2 Arena in London, England. The seventh preliminary bout was a lightweight matchup between Alvarez and Diakiese. ‘El Fenomeno’ emerged victorious and extended his 100% finishing rate, but not without controversy.

Diakiese was finding success with his grappling before tragedy struck. In the second round, Alvarez and ‘Bonecrusher’ accidentally clashed heads, with the latter being visibly injured by the collision. Several moments later, Alvarez capitalized and secured a D’arce choke for his fifth UFC win.

Very unfortunate sequence for Diakiese in an exciting fight that deserved an ending without controversy. #MMA pic.twitter.com/o3RXCsWwQm Joel Alvarez is officially the winner by 2nd round submission, but a clash of heads DID occur just prior to the finish and DID visibly impact Marc Diakiese.Very unfortunate sequence for Diakiese in an exciting fight that deserved an ending without controversy. #UFCLondon

It didn’t take long for fans on Twitter to voice their support for Diakiese. Once Spinnin Backfist posted the fight-ending submission, the comment section was filled with complaints about referee Dan Movahedi:

“Horrendous refereeing again. This should be a NC”

“Awful ref. These things need to be reviewed and if it’s impacted the fighter then no contest”

“That ref loves head clashes”

“Not sure how ref didn’t see the clash of heads, Marc should have been given time to recover”

Meanwhile, other fans weren’t concerned about the referee. Instead, they felt bad about how the incident affected an entertaining fight:

“Solid fight, but you can tell even after the decision was read the man who took the head but was not okay. Homie needed a few minutes before he got finished”

“Yeah but that headbutt really affected the fight.”

“Great win but marred by the head clash, wasn’t his fault but it wasn’t a dominant fight before that.”

MMA reporter Aaron Bronsteter believes Joel Alvarez’s win against Marc Diakiese could be overturned

The accidental clash of heads had a direct impact on the outcome of the fight between Joel Alvarez and Marc Diakiese. Therefore, an argument could be made for the lightweight bout being potentially turned into a no-contest.

MMA reporter Aaron Bronsteter had this to say on Twitter about the situation leading to Alvarez’s win:

“If there is review, this could be overturned, but I do not believe that they have anytime review in London.”

Joel Alvarez’s win was much needed after losing against Arman Tsarukyan last time out. He now holds a UFC record of 5-2. Meanwhile, Marc Diakiese lost his previous fight against Michael Johnson, putting him at a 7-2 promotional record after losing at UFC London.

