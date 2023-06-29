“Hottest muscles in all of MMA” - Hannah Goldy’s sculpted physique breaks the thermometer in poolside bikini shots

UFC strawweight star Hannah Goldy wowed her fans with poolside bikini photos.

In addition to her impressive performances inside the UFC octagon, '24K', who faced off against Molly McCann at last year's UFC London Fight Night event, has been actively engaged in honing her skills outside of the cage. Venturing into the world of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu tournaments, Goldy has showcased her versatility and combat prowess. Just a few months ago, she competed in a combat Jiu-Jitsu tournament, where she displayed her dominance by triumphing over her opponents.

Hannah Goldy, renowned for both her formidable fighting prowess and remarkable beauty, continues to enchant her social media followers with her recent post. Fans have been charmed by the 31-year-old's bikini-clad poolside snapshots.

Check out the Instagram post below:

One fan said, "I wish I was that shadow lol." Similarly, another social media user added, "Hottest chick in MMA. Legit." Moreover, one fan stated, "I’m officially obsessed." One fan went as far as to compare, Goldy with former UFC star turned O*nlyFans model Paige VanZant and said, "Hannah > Paige".

Another fan remarked, "I'm ready to be a stepdaddy." Some other admirers described Hannah Goldy as perfect. They said, "You are definitely perfect for me." Furthermore, one fan stated, "Literally perfect."

Credits: @hannahgoldy on Instagram comments section

Hannah Goldy to face Mizuki Inoue at UFC Vegas 79

Mizuki Inoue is set to make her return to the octagon after a three-year absence due to injury. In an exciting strawweight clash scheduled for UFC Vegas 79 on September 23, she will face off against Hannah Goldy.

Marcel Dorff 🇳🇱🇮🇩 @BigMarcel24 BREAKING



Mizuki Inoue returns to the Octagon for the first time in three years. She takes on Hannah Goldy at BREAKINGMizuki Inoue returns to the Octagon for the first time in three years. She takes on Hannah Goldy at #UFCVegas79 on September 23rd. 🚨🚨BREAKING🚨🚨Mizuki Inoue returns to the Octagon for the first time in three years. She takes on Hannah Goldy at #UFCVegas79 on September 23rd. https://t.co/E11MaOWTJB

Inoue, who previously competed in the flyweight division but moved up after missing weight in her UFC debut, is now making a comeback at 115lbs for her third appearance in the promotion. With an impressive career record of 14-3, Inoue brings a wealth of experience and determination to the upcoming fight.

On the other hand, '24K' earned her spot on the UFC roster by showcasing her skills on Dana White's Contender Series. With a current UFC record of two wins out of four fights, and an overall record of 6-3, the Floridian has been steadily making her mark in the strawweight division.

Poll : 0 votes