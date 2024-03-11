"How dare fighters show a bit of personality" - Dana White's "buzzkill" response to UFC 299's special entrances leaves fight fans disappointed

Dana White is widely regarded as one of the greatest promoters in combat sports due to the UFC's growth and success during his tenure as President. While UFC 299 was largely considered a success, the promotional frontman said he was not a fan of the special entrances of Michel Pereira and Michael 'Venom' Page, who was making his UFC debut.

"🚨| Dana White was not a fan of the special entrances from Michel Pereira and MVP at #UFC299. Reporter: “Is this something we’re going to see more of?” White: “No.” Reporter: “Safe to say you’re not a fan?” White: “No.” Thoughts on special entrances in the UFC? 🤔"

White faced criticism from fans for his lack of interest in special entrances. @arrownoice believes his reaction would have been different if it were Conor McGregor:

"Dana’s such a buzzkill 😭 but if it was Conor he wouldn’t bat an eyelid"

@ast_ute suggested the UFC President doesn't know much about entertainment:

"How dare fighters show a bit of personality eh Dana? Shocking that he knows so little about entertainment"

@Kimbo_Sabbi claimed White's reaction was different during Israel Adesanya's special entrances:

"He had a different opinion when Adesanya did it"

@brax_moore_more joked:

"I was hoping Dana would add a "dance of the night" performance bonus."

@SpeakEZsports_ enjoyed the walkouts:

"S**t was fire! Dana should only let the true showman do these things."

@GreatRajsel believes White hates fun:

"Dana hates fun lol"

@Goshinby hinted that the promotional frontman is hypocritical:

"He hates fun entrances but loves showing his non-fighter buddies walkout 🤦‍♂️"

@ElCompa60 suggested that the fanbase enjoyed the performance:

"I think most fans are in agreement both performances were great!"

Dana White praises Dustin Poirier's UFC 299 performance

Dustin Poirier returned emphatically as he knocked out Benoit Saint-Denis in the second round of the co-main event of UFC 299 on Sunday, March 10. Dana White praised 'The Diamond' for his performance during the post-fight press conference, saying:

"The fight that he took tonight with Benoit... this is the sh*t that makes you a f**king legend. These are legendary fights when you go in and you face a guy who is a savage and [it] looks like you can't win this fight or people think you can't win this fight and then you go in and do it in spectacular fashion, the way that he did tonight."

Check out Dana White's comments on Dustin Poirier's performance:

Poirier entered the bout as an underdog after suffering a second-round knockout to Justin Gaethje at UFC 291, with many believing that it would be the beginning of the end for him, as he faced an up-and-comer Saint-Denis, who was on a five-fight finish streak.

However, the No.3-ranked lightweight is right back in the title mix, with Ali Abdelaziz, who manages Islam Makhachev, claiming that his client is open to defending his title against 'The Diamond' in June.

