"How good does he have to look?" - UFC legend wonders if Francis Ngannou needs Conor McGregor-like performance against Anthony Joshua

Former UFC fighter Chael Sonnen recently gave his thoughts on how Francis Ngannou can exceed expectations when he fights Anthony Joshua this weekend.

Despite losing against Tyson Fury in his boxing debut in October 2023, Ngannou’s upcoming fight against Joshua has stolen all the headlines. After Ngannou’s competitive showing against ‘The Gypsy King,’ the combat sports community is waiting to see what Ngannou can do against 'AJ.'

Heading into the fight, Ngannou was a sizeable underdog due to the perceived disadvantage in terms of skills and experience. However, he knocked Fury down in the fight and lost the fight by a razor-thin split decision.

The performance raised the Cameroonian’s stock in the sport and also catapulted him into the top ten of the WBC heavyweight rankings.

In a recent video posted on his YouTube channel, Sonnen questioned if Ngannou can outperform expectations once again, saying:

“How good does he have to look? Can he get stopped but get stopped late? That’s what happened with Conor [McGregor]. Conor got stopped [against Floyd Mayweather] but he got stopped late. He made it to the tenth round. We were all completely enamored and impressed.”

Former UFC double champ Conor McGregor fought boxing great Floyd Mayweather in one of the biggest crossover boxing matches in the history of the sport. Although McGregor lost the fight, the performance greatly benefitted the Irishman’s stardom.

Sonnen argued that Conor McGregor has a personality that enables him to retain popularity among fans even after defeat. He then hypothesized how different scenarios might affect Ngannou’s stock in the combat sports world and concluded:

“It’s an interesting position. It’s a position unlike anybody else has been in.”

Catch Sonnen’s comments below [2:40]:

When Francis Ngannou defended Conor McGregor’s MMA skills

Ngannou, who is known for his respectful behavior towards opponents and other fellow fighters, stood up for McGregor when the Irishman’s fighting ability was questioned.

While interviewing Francis Ngannou in December 2023, former NFL player Shannon Sharpe expressed his belief that megastars like Ronda Rousey and Conor McGregor are ‘one-dimensional’ for a complex sport like MMA.

Francis Ngannou refused to accept the narrative and argued:

“Really? He [McGregor] has a good ground game too. There’s always somebody who has a better ground game than somebody. When they say you have a decent ground game, it’s not the best in the game. It’s a sport of multiple disciplines, multiple dimensions.”

Catch Ngannou’s comments below [0:02]: