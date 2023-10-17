How did Hunter Campbell respond to USADA’s criticisms of the UFC? Find out everything he had to say here

Hunter Campbell clapped back at USADA after they didn't take the UFC's decision to end their business relationship too kindly.

USADA released a statement on social media, where they heavily criticized the promotion and indicated that they were caught by surprise when they were informed of the UFC's decision to go in another direction as of January 1, 2024. In their statement, they mentioned that they were disappointed for the competitors and also took aim at Conor McGregor. The anti-doping agency stated that they wouldn't grant him an exemption from the mandatory six-month re-entry period.

USADA wrote:

"As of January 1, 2024, USADA will no longer be involved with the UFC Anti-Doping Program. Despite a positive and productive meeting about a contract renewal in May, 2023, the UFC did an about-face and informed USADA on Monday, October 9, that it was going in a different direction."

Hunter Campbell fired back at USADA during a press conference along with Jeff Novitzky. The UFC COO brought up that he was upset with how USADA treated Conor McGregor, who had been recovering from career-threatening injury and the idea of him being granted an exemption.

The UFC COO noted that the claims made by the agency were false and weren't a true representation of their discussions in the past few months. Hunter Campbell mentioned that there was never a request for an exemption for the former two-division UFC champion and that it can result in them being held accountable legally, saying:

"What I can categorically tell you is what USADA has put out in the last 48-hours could not be farther from the truth...For an entity that holds themself out to a level of honor and integrity, using him [Conor McGregor] as a media vehicle to advance a fake narrative is disturbing, disgusting, and I think they have some legitimate legal liability."

Tweet regarding Hunter Campbell's response to USADA

On January 1, 2024, Drug Free Sport International will become the new official anti-doping provider of the UFC and will be conducting all the drug testing for fighters under contract. The anti-doping agency currently works with a number of other major North American sports leagues including the NFL, NBA, and MLB.