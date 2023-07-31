How John Lineker’s ‘amazing’ punches earned him the nickname ‘Hands of Stone’

With almost 50 percent of his fights being achieved by way of knockout or TKO, it's no surprise why John Lineker carries the moniker ‘Hands of Stone.’

As he gears up for his 46th professional MMA fight against Kim Jae Woong at ONE Fight Night 13, the Brazilian combatant is warming up his truck-like fists to their fullest, hoping it’ll pave the way to another quick win.

But long before he put his skills to the test, inside the cage and circle, the 33-year-old had to test them against his former teammates, who – unfortunately – had to be on the end of his meathooks.

They were amazed by the firepower the Brazilian stored at the edge of his fingers, and it didn’t take them long to dub the bantamweight slugger the ‘Hands of Stone'.

John Lineker told ONE Championship:

“That’s when I started to develop the power of my punches more, and the nickname ‘Hands of Stone’ came up. Everyone who sparred with me was amazed at the power of my punches. They said, ‘You need to be studied!’”

John Lineker, by hook or by crook, started putting his hands as his primary weapon of focus when he turned professional.

Today, the American Top Team standout has built a name for himself as one of the hardest-hitting machines in the MMA realm.

The Parana native will depend on it to earn a statement win over another rival when he returns to the ONE Championship spotlight this Friday, August 4.

After going on a run of two fights without a win, he is ready to remind the world why he truly is a man with ‘Hands of Stone.’

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch all the action from ONE Fight Night 13 live in U.S. primetime.