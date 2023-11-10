How much is Alex Pereira getting paid to fight Jiří Procházka? Estimated UFC 295 pay discussed

Tomorrow, Alex Pereira will have his first crack at MMA immortality when he faces Jiří Procházka for the UFC light heavyweight title. As a former middleweight champion, a win would make him one of the few fighters in the promotion to win titles across different divisions. But what of his other compensation, the UFC 295 payouts?

Unfortunately, no exact figures have been released regarding Alex Pereira's fight purse. However, there have been estimates made.

TheSportsRush and Inside Sport both claim, from the latter's data, that Pereira is expected to earn a base figure of $400,000, which is within range of the figure estimated by The Sports Daily, which is $506,000.

$900,000 is a realistic total for Alex Pereira, given that his previous non-title fight with Jan Błachowicz earned him $850,000, per Bet MGM. The Brazilian knockout artist faces a highly skilled opponent tomorrow but could enjoy the benefits of a stylistically favorable matchup.

Procházka is notorious for fighting with his hands low, often keeping them at waist-level in a more traditional martial arts stance. This leaves the Czech phenom's head hyper-exposed, especially given his tendency to not tuck his chin. Furthermore, he often makes him even more vulnerable by fighting in the pocket.

He extends his combinations, which neutralizes his own reach advantage and keeps him in range for his opponents to make more reads and counter. Against a striker of Pereira's mettle, who has mastered the art of landing a left hook that he throws close to his chest, it could spell disaster for 'Denisa'.

Alex Pereira's rivalry with Israel Adesanya

Jiří Procházka isn't the first flashy striker that Alex Pereira will have faced inside the octagon. The Brazilian knockout artist has a storied rivalry with former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, against whom he has fought twice in kickboxing and twice in MMA, winning three out of those four bouts.

Part of their rivalry was intensified by Pereira's son mimicking Adesanya's unconsciousness after his father knocked 'The Last Stylebender' out in their second-ever outing. This caused Adesanya to return the favor after he finally defeated Pereira at UFC 287.