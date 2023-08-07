"How to piss off Dana 101" - Charles Oliveira pranks UFC to move fight with Islam Makhachev to São Paulo, fans react

Charles Oliveira is set to face Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi later this year. 'Do Bronx' did not appear ready to take the fight up until it was announced, and he recently revealed that was due to an attempt to have the fight take place in São Paulo, Brazil.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani of The MMA Hour, the No.1-ranked lightweight was asked what changed to make him take the fight, responding:

"What changed is I just learned how to play. Now, I'm playing. What I knew is that UFC was planning to maybe have a fight in Brazil in November so I was trying to push it to November so I was just playing with them. Obviously, it didn't work so now I'm fighting in October."

Check out Charles Oliveira's comments below:

Dustin Poirier weighs in on Charles Oliveira versus Islam Makhachev

Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev previously clashed at UFC 280 where the latter was able to capture the lightweight title via second-round submission. The pair are officially set to rematch at UFC 294. Dustin Poirier recently weighed on the upcoming bout at the media day for UFC 291, stating:

"I'm 100% sure that Charles didn't show his true potential in that fight. I know from experience that the guy is good. I thought he really underperformed... In that fight he kind of looked like the old Charles, looked like he didn't want to be in there. If he has his mental together, I think he'll give Islam as big of a test as anybody ever has."

Check out Dustin Poirier's comments on Charles Oliveira versus Islam Makhachev below:

Poirier had the opportunity to solidify himself as the next in line to challenge for the belt at UFC 291, however, he was knocked out by Justin Gaethje via a second-round head kick. The No.3-ranked lightweight will now need to work his way back into title contention.