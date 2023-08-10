‘Humble’ Tawanchai says it’s up to the fans to decide if he’s the best pound-for-pound striker or not

Tawanchai is more than comfortable leaving it up to the fans to decide who the pound-for-pound best striker in the world truly is.

The 24-year-old Thai star certainly made a case for himself at ONE Fight Night 13, earning his fifth-straight win under the ONE Championship banner with a third-round knockout against former GLORY Kickboxing world champion Davit Kiria. Perhaps even more impressive is the fact that it was Tawanchai’s first time strapping on the eight-ounce gloves inside the circle.

Speaking with ONE Championship following his impressive victory, Tawanchai spoke about being dubbed by some as the best pound-for-pound striker in the world:

“I don’t think I am in the place to say that I’m the best on the planet or anything,” Tawanchai said. “I think it’s up to the fans and up to my supporters to what they would say.”

With 130 career wins and the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title strapped around his waist, Tawanchai certainly has a case for being the top dog on the P4P rankings. But on October 6, he’ll have the chance to truly prove it.

As announced by the promotion, Tawanchai will put his 26 pounds of gold on the line at ONE Fight Night 15 this fall against none other than fellow Thai sensation Superbon Sinha Mawynn.

After surrendering his ONE featherweight kickboxing world title to Chingiz Allazov in January, Superbon bounced back with an absolutely dominant performance against Tayfun Ozcan in June, earning a second-round knockout in the process. That win was enough to her him another crack at a ONE world title, this time turning his attention toward the art of eight limbs.

If you missed Tawanchai’s victory over David Kiria, or just want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 13 replay can be watched anytime on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.