"Hungrier" Jessa Khan vows to keep “pushing the pace and going after the submission” in Danielle Kelly rematch

Jessa Khan plans to push the pace and score a submission in her ONE Championship debut at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video.

This Friday night, Khan will make her long-awaited promotional debut with the opportunity to make history as the first-ever ONE atomweight submission grappling world champion. Standing in her way of that task will be Danielle Kelly, a veteran of the Circle who is determined to leave Singapore Indoor Stadium with the gold and some redemption.

In 2021, Kelly and Khan squared off under the Who’s Number One banner with Khan coming out on top via a decision. This time, the Cambodian-American has every intention of making Kelly tap en route to becoming the undisputed queen of atomweight grappling. Khan said in an interview with Shintaro Higashi:

“You’re pretty much going to see me pushing the pace and going after the submission. You know, I’m definitely hungrier this time around. Besides, nothing that she did was really threatening in the match, so it’s kinda hard to say how this one would go.”

Jessa Khan goes into ONE Fight Night 14 a winner in her last five matches, including a 2023 IBJJF world title victory.

Danielle Kelly also goes into the contest with a fair amount of momentum, having delivered three spectacular performances against Mei Yamaguchi, Mariia Molchanova, and Ayaka Miura since signing with the promotion in 2022.

Will Kelly’s experience inside the Circle be enough to secure her a win over Jessa Khan in the pair’s long-awaited rematch? Find out this Friday night.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 14 live and for free in U.S. primetime on September 29.