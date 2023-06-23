Hyped up Arjan Bhullar says Anatoly Malykhin is ‘in big trouble’ at ONE Friday Fights 22

ONE heavyweight world champion Arjan Bhullar is ready to bring the pain to Anatoly Malykhin in their world title unification bout.

Bhullar and Malykhin, the ONE light heavyweight and interim heavyweight world champion, are on a collision course for the ONE undisputed heavyweight world title at ONE Friday Fights 22.

The colossal meeting between these two monsters goes down this Friday at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

In an interview with Star Sports, Bhullar said he couldn’t wait for the opening bell and rain down a storm of punishment down Malykhin’s way.

Bhullar added that just holding the ONE heavyweight world title gives him a massive boost heading into his unification bout with the Russian knockout machine.

“So you become 10 percent better they say when you become the champion, because your mental combines with your physical. What you thought you were, by sitting there meditating, you know, visualizing, all of this, it actually happened. It affirmed everything, so the next person that comes now is in big trouble.”

Bhullar, though, will have his hands full against Malykhin.

‘Sladkiy’ is a ferocious striker with a 4-0 record in ONE Championship. Of his four knockout wins, only his bout against Kirill Grishenko for the interim heavyweight gold reached the second round.

Malykhin ultimately became a two-division world champion when he bludgeoned the previously unbeaten Reinier de Ridder for the ONE light heavyweight world title in December 2022.

Bhullar, however, is ready for whatever Malykhin brings.

The Indian star is an Olympic-level wrestler and he may use that grinding style to tire out Malykhin.

Despite a grappling base, Bhullar is fully capable of ending bouts with his fists. He did so against Brandon Vera to capture the ONE heavyweight world title in 2021.

Bhullar completely dominated Vera on the ground in their meeting before he ended the Filipino legend with strikes for the second-round finish.

Watch Bhullar's entire interview below:

