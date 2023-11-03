“I always had this dream” – Fabricio Andrade says opportunity to change family’s fortune a lifelong goal of his

Since arriving in ONE Championship, the striking skills of Fabricio Andrade have established him as one of the most exciting fighters to watch in MMA today.

That being said, his mindset is arguably just as big of a weapon when it comes to competing at the very highest level.

Determined to prove himself as the best in the world with no close second, the Brazilian set his mind on becoming the bantamweight world champion and manifested it.

At ONE Fight Night 16, he returns to the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, with the opportunity to leave the city as a two-sport world champion.

Facing Muay Thai champ Jonathan Haggerty, both men will go toe-to-toe for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world championship.

Once again, it is the Brazilian’s self-confidence that has shone through in the lead-up to this fight, unfettered by facing a world champion striker in his first foray into this ruleset under the ONE Championship banner.

In a recent interview with MMA News, Fabricio Andrade spoke about his motivation to achieve success in his career and where it comes from.

Like a lot of fighters, his unwavering drive comes from wanting to support his family and ensure a better life for them because of his accomplishments:

“I think that has always been one of my biggest motivations. Even when I was very young, you know, and then I started to work different jobs just trying to make some money. And then I always like had this dream – that I would find something that I could make enough money to help my family.”

Watch the full interview below:

In this main event between two elite strikers and world champions, both men will have the opportunity to write their names into the history books by leaving Lumpinee Stadium with two gold belts over their shoulders.

ONE Fight Night 16 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.