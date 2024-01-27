“I always feel good when my uncle cheers for me” - Superlek shares fond memories of his recently deceased uncle

Current ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 has reminisced about the great memories that he had with his uncle Pun Iamsiri, who recently passed away, as he prepares to take on Takeru Segawa in the main event of ONE 165 on January 28.

Superlek will be putting his world title on the line inside the sold-out crowd of the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, and it is going to be an emotion-filled bout with him.

Before he welcomes the Japanese legend to the promotion, ‘The Kicking Machine’ sat down with ONE Championship for an interview where he recalled how his beloved uncle used to pour in all his support for him whenever he competed inside the ring and how he made the effort to watch him ringside.

The 28-year-old Thai superstar said:

“My uncle is a person who enjoys fighting sports. He watched almost every one of my fights. He always comes to cheer me when I fight at old Lumpinee or Rajadamnern Stadium. Besides me, he also likes to watch my other teammates fight."

He added:

“I always feel good when my uncle cheers me on. It's nice to have family members come watch and enjoy the fight.”

This encouragement from his uncle has helped Superlek record 12 wins in ONE Championship and become the undisputed king of the flyweight kickboxing division. Several of his notable victories in the promotion were against Rodtang Jitmuangnon, Panpayak Jitmuangnon, Tagir Khalilov, Danial Williams, Daniel Puertas, and Taiki Naito.

Superlek wants to prove that he is the best flyweight kickboxer in ONE Championship

Besides successfully fending off the challenge from Takeru, who is expected to have a home-crowd advantage in the stadium, Superlek wants to prove that he is the best flyweight kickboxer in the loaded division.

This added more fire and motivation for the Kiatmoo9 Gym representative, which was also one of the primary reasons why he accepted the short-notice fight with Takeru after Rodtang pulled out due to an injury. ONE 165 is available on pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.