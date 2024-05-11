"I always make noise" - Former strawweight MMA champ Jarred Brooks hungrier than ever to face bigger names

Former ONE strawweight MMA world champion 'The Monkey God' Jarred Brooks of the United States wants all the smoke ONE Championship can give him.

The 31-year-old mixed martial arts veteran is one of the most dangerous strawweights in the world's largest martial arts organization, and has defeated every man the promotion has put in front of him.

As such, 'The Monkey God' is looking to draw out some very big names and put on some big fights. He is gunning for a showdown with MMA legend and reigning ONE flyweight MMA world champion 'Mighty Mouse' Demetrious Johnson in the future, and has openly lobbied for this fight.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, Johnson says he is interested in the best fights at strawweight and flyweight.

'The Monkey God' said:

"You put me and DJ, you put me and a big name in the division, I'll make noise. I always make noise."

Brooks was last seen in March of this year, as he took on rival Joshua Pacio of the Philippines at the historic ONE 166: Qatar, when ONE Championship returned to the Middle East for the first time in a decade.

'The Monkey God' lost via disqualification after inadvertently spiking Pacio on his head, which is an illegal move in ONE. Brooks also lost the belt afterward.

'The Monkey God' Jarred Brooks motivated for another world title run: "I'm gonna be a rocket"

Former strawweight MMA king, 'The Monkey God' Jarred Brooks, has only one thing on his mind, and that's getting his belt back this year or coming after the flyweight elite.

The 31-year-old from Warsaw, Indiana, told Sportskeeda:

"My mentality has not changed since that loss, bro. My mind is [like] steel. I'm gonna be a rocket. I'm shooting myself into space in 2024. It just goes with opportunities."