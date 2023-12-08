“I always thought I was like a video game character” - Luke Lessei recalls his excitement every time he trained as a kid

Luke Lessei fell in love with being a mixed martial artist at a young age.

Before signing a contract with ONE Championship, Lessei endured a long journey to becoming the fighter he is today. Like many other martial artists, ‘The Chef’ started pursuing combat sports during his younger years, sparking his passion for “The Art of Eight Limbs.”

During an interview with ONE, Lessei had this to say about his early days as a martial artist:

“Like, the main thing was just the memory of being in the gym as such a young kid and feeling cool that my dad was the teacher. And the thing that I noticed was different about myself, was I always thought I was like a video game character or something like that.”

Lessei continued:

“And I don't know if it's because I'm from such a small town that that's not like, it's just not as noticeable, but I felt like I was a kid always making sound effects, always trying to do video games stuff, like pretending and acting.”

On Friday, December 8, Luke Lessei will make his promotional debut in the ONE Fight Night 17 co-main event. ‘The Chef’ has been with a tough test as he’s scheduled to face Jo Nattawut, a Thai fighter with plenty of experience against world-class competition.

Nattawut vs. Lessei and the rest of ONE Fight Night 17 goes down at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and can be seen live and for free by North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Luke Lessei opens up about the life-changing contract from Chatri Sityodtong

Not long ago, Luke Lessei worked at FedEx, delivering packages while he pursued a full-time Muay Thai career. Luckily, Lessei quit his job once he was signed by ONE Championship. During a video posted on Instagram, ‘The Chef’ detailed how his life changed after Chatri Sityodtong offered him a contract:

“I got a message from Chatri [Sityodtong] saying he would like to sign me to ONE Championship. It was like 3:00 a.m., so it’s a night I’ll never forget. I woke up, we were feeding my newborn son, and I had to wake my wife up like, ‘Look at this. Look at this.’”

Lessei continued:

“Like I said, it’s a night I’ll never forget. Then from that day forward, I quit my job at FedEx. I was a delivery driver at FedEx and also I was loading trucks early in the morning at like 3 a.m. So, that one night where Chatri let me know that I was gonna be a ONE athlete changed everything for me.”

Luke Lessei has generated an intriguing amount of hype heading into his ONE debut. The question is, can he validate his hype by securing ONE gold? Firstly, ‘The Chef’ must get through the always dangerous Jo Nattawut at ONE Fight Night 17.