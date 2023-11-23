"I was in awe of Katie Taylor" - Chantelle Cameron talks about what she'll do differently in the rematch

Chantelle Cameron has revealed what she will do differently in her rematch against Katie Taylor.

Cameron and Taylor locked horns earlier this year in May, when the former was able to hand the latter her first career loss. The two are now set for a highly anticipated rematch later this weekend in Dublin, Ireland.

Going into the fight, Chantelle Cameron has made it known that she intends to repeat the outcome once again. During a recent interview with Sky Sports, Cameron spoke about how she believes Taylor won't stand a chance against her inside the squared circle if she's able to do what she has been doing while training for the rematch. She said:

"As long as I do on Saturday what I've been doing then Katie isn't going to stand a chance. I'm going to be all over her like a rash. May 20 I was in awe of Katie Taylor. This time I'm not in awe of her. I've already beat her, so now I'm coming here, defending my belts and it's more now for me that I'm cementing my own career."

Carl Froch gives his prediction for Katie Taylor vs. Chantelle Cameron 2

The highly anticipated rematch for the undisputed women's super lightweight championship has caught the attention of the boxing world in a big way. While a lot has been said about how Katie Taylor might get her revenge and emerge victorious in the rematch, former champion Carl Froch doesn't think so himself.

During a recent interview with Grosvenor Casinos, Froch previewed the bout and gave his prediction by saying:

“Katie Taylor is on the slide... She will turn up and try to put on a good show, and she’ll be as fit as she can be, and she’ll give it a right go because she’s a proper warrior in that ring. She doesn't stop throwing punches. But I think Cameron is too fresh and I think this fight will be the changing of the guard. Chantelle has already beaten her and I think she will do it again. Chantelle Cameron is younger and fresher and with the first win under her belt I think it’s repeat not revenge.”