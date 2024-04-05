"I can't believe they arrested this man" - Sean Strickland defends Arizona rancher George Alan Kelly, who is charged with murder

Sean Strickland has just offered his opinion on the George Alan Kelly murder trial that has gripped the state of Arizona. According to the former UFC middleweight champion, Kelly ought to be found innocent of murder on the grounds of self-defense on his property.

According to Kelly and his wife, the elderly rancher spotted several armed men near his home, who were alleged to be drug dealers. In claimed self-defense, Kelly shot at the men, which Strickland feels is something that needs to be taken into account in assessing the situation. Taking it to X, Strickland said:

"I can't believe they arrested this man for shooting for a criminal on his land #freegeorgekelly"

Sean Strickland's tweet:

Strickland, who is a gun owner, has also found himself in a situation where he confronted a stranger on his property. However, according to the former UFC middleweight champion, his situation didn't involve an alleged home invasion or trespassing incident.

Instead, he described the situation as involving a man assaulting a woman near his home, which prompted his armed intervention. Regardless of the nature of the incident, Strickland's actions have allegedly landed him in hot water, at least according to Colby Covington, who recently claimed that 'Tarzan' has a court date.

Strickland, who has always been vocal about his political beliefs, has frequently spoken out in support of gun ownership in the United States. He once criticized countries with stricter gun control laws, claiming that nations like Germany have fewer men due to them.

It remains one of his more controversial statements in a long line of uniquely divisive viewpoints.

Sean Strickland has threatened to quit the UFC

Sean Strickland has been campaigning for a title rematch with Dricus du Plessis ever since their UFC 297 war. The South African emerged as the UFC middleweight champion via split decision in a controversial bout that many felt Strickland should have won instead.

Strickland himself shares this opinion, and despite having zero title defenses and previously claiming that the title meant nothing to him, has now claimed that if he is not given an immediate title rematch with du Plessis, he will part ways with the UFC, and pursue a boxing match.

