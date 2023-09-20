"I believe this like I believe Jussie Smollet" - Dana White claims Power Slap video game did 350 million downloads, fans brutally roast UFC president

UFC president Dana White's Power Slap has found its way into the mobile gaming universe, and according to him, it's doing exceedingly well.

White recently spoke at a press conference and made a statement boasting about the number of downloads the game has seen across platforms.

“Everything’s good, man. Our video game - I don’t know if I told you guys this - but the video game did 350 million downloads. Kicking, I mean, just kicking ass.”

White's claims were disputed by UFC fans on Reddit, who also compared it to the infamous Jussie Smollett incident where the actor staged a hate crime against himself.

"I believe this like I believe Jussie Smollet"

"It was actually 350 billion."

"Our first contact with the extra terrestrials was to tell us how good the Power Slap Video game was."

"Can confirm, just bought 4 more PS5’s just to house all the extra copies."

Fans also cracked a host of jokes at Dana White's expense.

"Dana has the best job lol just get up in front of people and lie"

"Is he talk talking about his match against his wife?"

Fans also presented a more statistical perspective into the UFC president's audacious claim.

"Just checked and its around 1 million downloads, which is surprising honestly. You literally can only win by watching ads to slap someone more. Thats it."

"The record for most downloaded mobile game is subway surfers at 308 million. Amazing that power slap blew that record out of the water."

"1 in 23 humans has downloaded the power slap video game? Not as good as ONE’s global reach but a good start."

"I can't believe how anyone could believe this bullshit. Power Slap was released less than 2 months ago, making 350mil downloads in that time would be a world record, those numbers put Minecraft to shame..."

Dana White rages over 10-8 round in Alexa Grasso vs Valentina Shevchenko

At Noche UFC, the main event between Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko was controversially ruled a draw.

On one of the judges scorecards, Alexa Grasso earned 10-8 in the fifth round enabling her to draw level 47-47 on the same judge's scorecard thus tying both competitors with a 48-47 scorecard each.

Dana White expressed his shock in a DWCS press conference while promising a trilogy match between the two.

“When I found out one of the judges scored it 10-8, this guy should be f*cking investigated for this. This is the craziest sh*t I’ve ever seen in my life. He just f****d up and made a mistake. It’s unfortunate. There’s no way in hell that was a 10-8 round.”

Check out Dana White's comments below [4:55]: