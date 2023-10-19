"I believe he does have a passion for wrestling" - Rey Mysterio hopes to see former two-time UFC champ in the WWE ring

WWE superstar Rey Mysterio recently caught up with ESPN MMA's Marc Raimondi, and spoke on a plethora of different subjects.

Rey Mysterio was eventually asked about former UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno, and his potential to become a WWE superstar. This came up because Moreno had done some Lucha Libre, which is Mexico's equivalent to pro-wrestling. To this, the masked superstar replied:

"I was trying to convince him, bro, show me a little bit of MMA and I'll teach you some of the ropes, you know. Let's get in the ring. He goes "I would love to," we were kinda joking it out. But, I believe he does have a passion for wrestling, for lucha, you know, so, I would love to interact more with him in the future and hope that maybe one day in the future he will decide to step in the WWE ring."

Check out the clip here:

Expand Tweet

Moreno previously appeared on an event put together by Lucha Libre AAA, one of Mexico's premier promotions, and was seen throwing a spinning back kick and securing an armbar against a wrestler in the ring.

Moreno, by virtue of his exuberant personality, as well as his status as a former UFC champion, is beloved by fans, not just in Mexico, but around the world, and if he should decide to take up pro-wrestling, he will certainly be welcomed with open arms.

What other former UFC champions have gone to the WWE?

When we look at other UFC champions who went on to compete in the WWE, arguably two of the biggest names in MMA history come to mind. First and foremost, Brock Lesnar, who is a former UFC heavyweight champion, built his stardom in the WWE before coming to the UFC.

After his stint in the UFC, he has gone back to the WWE and enjoyed immense success. Other than Lesnar, 'Rowdy' Ronda Rousey, who is, to this date the biggest star to grace women's MMA, has also gone on to the WWE, and has even become a champion in the pro-wrestling organization.

Ken Shamrock, as well as Cain Velasquez have also competed under the WWE banner, albeit for very short periods of time.