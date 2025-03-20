"I wouldn't bet on that" - Fans debate if Leon Edwards can become a 2-time world champion after 'Rocky' aims for the same

Former UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards is on a mission to reclaim his belt, and it all starts this weekend. In front of his home crowd in London, England, 'Rocky' will face divisional rising star Sean Brady in what could be a major stepping stone to title contention once more.

Ad

The Jamaican-born Englishman firmly believes he will eventually fight for the title again and become a two-time UFC welterweight champion. In his pro record, Edwards has never lost two fights in a row, and after every defeat, he's compiled lengthy winning streaks. There's reason for his confidence.

Spinnin Backfist reported on Leon Edwards' plans on X:

"The aim now is to be a 2-time world champion' Can Rocky do it again? 🧐"

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans are divided on the matter, with @BrickWallMagic saying:

"I wouldn't bet on that."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Meanwhile. @Jw95Kieran had a more insightful take:

"Of course, he's good enough. Leon's issue is mentality! He started great in the Usman rematch and then just accepted defeat after a poor second round, he'd conceded losing until the head kick landed. The trilogy fight showed his capabilities. Once he lost R1 to Belal, he cracked"

Ad

Here are more comments:

More comments on the Tweet. [Image credit: @SpinninBackfist on X]

Leon Edwards claims prior injuries cost fight against Belal Muhammad, insists late fight time made a difference

A major narrative revolving around Leon Edwards' world title loss to Belal Muhammad in London last year was the absurdly late time they fought. Unlike most fight cards, UFC 304 happened in London but was broadcast live to cater to US audiences, with a time difference of six hours. This meant that the main event between Muhammad and then-champion Edwards happened at 5:30 AM.

Ad

Media personalities like Ariel Helwani and 'Rocky' himself cited this peculiarly late timeslot as the main reason the titles changed that night. The former champion claimed that he wasn't able to perform to his full potential because of this, among a few other reasons.

ACD MMA reported on this statement on X:

"❗️ Leon Edwards says he was injured and underestimated Belal Muhammad at UFC 304: 'Going into the fight, there was injuries. The thing that made the most difference was the time, fighting at 5am. I just thought ‘it’s Belal (laughs). I can beat Belal.’"

Ad

Expand Tweet

If Edwards beats Brady this weekend and eventually gets to face Muhammad again, it would be interesting to see him fight the champion on a more regular timeslot. This will reveal if there's any truth to this claim.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.