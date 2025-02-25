"I came back because I love it" - Bibiano Fernandes explains decision to return for last dance at ONE 171: Qatar

Brazilian mixed martial arts veteran Bibiano Fernandes admits his thirst to compete led him to his swansong moment at ONE 171: Qatar. Speaking to members of the media during the post-event press conference, 'The Flash' shared:

"The reason I am who I am is because I believe in myself and I love this sport. People asked me, why [did] you come back? Why did you do this? I came back because I love it."

Bibiano Fernandes continued:

"If you have love, you have no problem. If you understand the game, you keep the fight, that's how I did it."

Watch the full presser here:

The 44-year-old, who turns a year older on March 30, strapped on the four-ounce gloves for the final time against longtime nemesis Kevin Belingon inside the Lusail Sports Arena last week.

Though both men are very much past their prime, the former ONE bantamweight MMA world champions turned back the clock and dished out a vintage performance until the dying seconds of their 15-minute tie.

Belingon dominated the early exchanges, but 'The Flash' made the most of his last dance to finish strong and bag a split decision win to close out an illustrious career competing at the very peak of the MMA mountain.

Fernandes retires with a 24-6 record. The Brazilian enjoyed a five-year run as the ONE bantamweight MMA world champion alongside 10 successful title defenses.

He would lose his crown to Kevin Belingon in November 2018 but reclaimed it in their trilogy at ONE: A New Era four months later.

Another defense against 'The Silencer' followed suit before Brazilian slugger John Lineker beat him to acquire the 26 pounds of gold via knockout at ONE: Lights Out in March 2022.

Chatri Sityodtong says Bibiano Fernandes played an instrumental role in building ONE Championship

ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong was quick to thank Bibiano Fernandes following his decision to call it a day in front of a deafening audience inside the Lusail Sports Arena on Thursday, Feb. 20.

During the same post-fight presser, the ONE head honcho gave his shoutout to 'The Flash,' saying:

"Bibiano is a legend. He helped build ONE Championship, and I see him. We'll be working together to push forward martial arts for a long time to come, and creating superheroes around the world."

The full replay of ONE 171: Qatar is available via watch.onefc.com.

