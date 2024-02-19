“I came to prove that I can fight” – Lito Adiwang says victory over "tough" Danial Williams was a massive statement win

Filipino strawweight fighter Lito Adiwang believes any doubt about his skills should now be cast aside after his statement victory over Australian-Thai warrior Danial Williams last weekend.

‘Thunder Kid’ chalked up a well-earned unanimous decision win over a tough opponent in ‘Mini T’ in their featured strawweight MMA clash at ONE Fight Night 19 on Prime Video on February 16 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Lito Adiwang was on top of things right at the onset, dropping Williams early in the opening round to set the pace. He sustained control the rest of the way despite his opponent having his moments here and there as he went on to claim the unanimous decision victory.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA after, the 30-year-old Soma Fight Club affiliate shared that he was happy with the victory, which he wanted badly to prove a point to people who doubt him as a fighter:

“Yeah, he’s very tough. He’s very tough and I respect his striking. I really respect his striking [But] yeah I came to prove that I can fight, so I think I proved it today.”

Watch the interview below:

The victory over Danial Williams was the third straight for Adiwang since returning from a knee injury last September. He improved his professional MMA record to 16 wins and five losses.

The replay of ONE Fight Night 19 card is available on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel. Meanwhile, North American fans with an active subscription can catch all the action via Amazon Prime Video.

Latest win in line with Lito Adiwang’s push to have more success under new camp

The hard-earned victory achieved by Filipino fighter Lito Adiwang at ONE Fight Night 19 on Prime Video on February 16 in Thailand was in line with his push of continued success now that he is under Soma Fight Club.

The now Bali-based ‘Thunder Kid’ raced to a unanimous decision victory over Australian-Thai opponent Danial Williams in their strawweight MMA clash at the weekend. It was his third victory in a row after making his return from an ACL injury.

Heading into his latest match, Lito Adiwang shared that his transfer to Soma Fight Club late last year was something that made sense in relation to what he wants to accomplish as a fighter just as he said he was looking for continued success under his new team.

He told ONE Championship in an interview:

“The positive thing about it is you get to be out of your comfort zone. You meet new athletes, you talk to different coaches, international coaches, expert strikers, wrestlers and grapplers, those are the positive things that I’m taking.”

Adiwang was a product of the ONE Warriors series and started his ONE journey as part of Team Lakay from Baguio, Philippines. Last year, as he sought to expand his horizons as a fighter, he decided to leave.

He first landed with HIIT Studio in Bali and then found his way to Soma Fight Club before 2023 ended.