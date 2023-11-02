“I can adapt to anything” – Jonathan Haggerty unfazed by transition from Muay Thai to kickboxing

Despite being known for his impeccable skills in the art of eight limbs, Jonathan Haggerty is unfazed by his move to kickboxing and the challenge that lies ahead of him this Friday night.

November 3 will see ‘The General’ return to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for an opportunity to claim a second ONE world title. Meeting him in the middle of the ring will be current ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade, one of the promotion’s most dangerous knockout artists.

Though Jonathan Haggerty is not known for his work in the world of kickboxing, he’s nonetheless confident that his skill set will be enough to best ‘Wonder Boy’ and claim the currently vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world championship.

“I'm so confident. Moving into the kickboxing discipline,” Haggerty told ONE Championship in a recent interview. “You know, I'm a fighter. I can adapt. And I feel like my footwork is mainly like a kickboxer anyway. So that's what's on my side also. So yeah, just the main thing is I'm a fighter and I can adapt to anything. So I'm excited.”

Seven months ago, Jonathan Haggerty dropped jaws inside the iconic venue, scoring a sensational first-round knockout against Nong-O Hama to capture the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title. If he can add another big win to his resume on November 3, he’ll leave The Land of Smiles as a two-sport world champion.

Of course, Fabricio Andrade will have something to say about that. Riding a six-fight undefeated streak and an 83% finish rate, ‘Wonder Boy’ is determined to put Haggerty away in spectacular fashion, becoming the first fighter in ONE history to hold titles in MMA and kickboxing simultaneously.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video live in U.S. primetime on November 3.