"I can expand my fan base in America" - Stamp Fairtex on learning English to get closer to her American supporters

ONE atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex has truly become a global superstar. The affable Thai fighter has even amassed a huge following in the United States, evidenced by the thunderous ovation she received at ONE Fight Night 10 last year.

As a way to give back and grow closer with her doting supporters, Stamp has been putting in the work to become more proficient with the English language.

In an interview with ONE Championship, she said:

"I have a foreign teacher to teach me online. I attend class once a week. My teacher teaches me grammar and conversation."

While Stamp Fairtex admits she still has ways to go to be fluent in English, her improvement is noticeable in her most recent interviews.

The 26-year-old is gearing up for her return to the US on September 6 when she challenges Xiong Jing Nan for her women's strawweight MMA gold at ONE 168: Denver at Ball Arena.

Now armed with better knowledge of the English language, the three-sport queen is confident she'll grow even more popular with the American fans. Stamp added:

"I believe I can expand my fan base in America further in my next fight there."

Tickets for ONE 168: Denver are available here.

Stamp Fairtex eager to keep atomweight MMA belt and become two-division queen

Before her duel with Xiong Jing Nan, Stamp Fairtex must first handle business in her own division against Denice Zamboanga. This battle between former teammates will take place at ONE 167, live in US primetime, on June 7 from Bangkok's Impact Arena.

In an earlier interview with ONE commentator Mitch Chilson, Stamp assured fans that her affinity for the challenger won't be an issue:

"If you talk about our friendship, yes, it's hard to put that aside. But the belt is more important, so it's very easy for me."

ONE 167 is free of charge for Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.