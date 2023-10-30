“I can feel the pain when he limps away” - Fans in abject fear of Tawanchai’s paralyzing leg kick KO of Jamal Yusupov

The rise of Tawanchai to superstardom was meteoric, as he is now considered one of the most exciting and famous athletes in ONE Championship due to his unbelievable highlight-reel finishes and knockouts.

Since making his debut under the world’s largest martial arts organization in May 2021 at ONE: Dangal against Sean Clancy, when he beat him via third-round knockout, the 24-year-old Thai phenom has only dropped one match in his next seven bouts.

Among these wins is the quick work of Jamal Yusupov in February 2023 at ONE Fight Night 7. Tawanchai picked up a 49-second victory over the Turkish challenger as he successfully defended his ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title for the first time.

The video of this impressive work by the PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym representative was reposted by ONE Championship on Instagram on October 29 with the caption:

"Can the ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Champion retain his throne against Superbon on December 8 at ONE Fight Night 17 on @primevideo? 👀 @tawanchay_pk"

In the clip, Tawanchai chopped down the leg of ‘Yeniceri’ with thunderous leg kicks that eventually caused the end of the fight. The Turkish fighter wasn’t able to continue and was in pain in the aftermath of the kick from the Thai superstar.

In the comment section of the said social media post, the comments from the fans were divided, with some in awe of the unbelievable power of Tawanchai. Others, meanwhile, were in sympathy for Yusupov and felt his pain when he was limping away from his opponent as the referee declared the end of the fight.

Currently, the reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion is preparing for his mega showdown with his biggest and toughest challenger to date, Superbon, on December 8 in the headliner of ONE Fight Night 17. The event will go down inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Tawanchai wants to turn back the challenge of the former two-time ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion for a second successful title defense in his current reign as the division’s king.

ONE Fight Night 17: Tawanchai vs. Superbon on Prime Video will air live in US primetime, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.