“I can fight against everybody” – Martyna Kierczynska bares world title aspirations after impressive win over Wondergirl

Polish striking sensation Martyna Kierczynska has grand designs on becoming a world champion in the world’s largest martial arts organization and has no qualms about beating any opponent in her path in order to achieve her dream.

Kierczynska made her ONE Championship debut last weekend against highly regarded Thai superstar Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak in a Muay Thai contest, which she accepted on short notice. The two went head-to-head at ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo on Prime Video, which took place live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, last Saturday, February 17th.

Addressing the media in the official ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo on Prime Video post-event interviews backstage, Kierczynska says she has grand designs on the ONE Championship world title.

The Polish rising star said:

“I can fight against everybody, step by step until a title fight. My first dream was to get into ONE Championship, but my second dream is to become a ONE World Champion and have the belt.”

Martyna Kierczynska on fighting ‘Wondergirl’ on short notice: “I love challenges”

The odds-on underdog heading into this matchup, Martyna Kierczynska knew she had everything to prove against a superstar like Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak. Fortunately, the Polish fighter came into the fight with the right mentality and executed her game plan to a tee.

She told ONE Championship:

“It was really good for me. It was a big challenge because Wondergirl is a very experienced fighter. She has six fights in ONE so she’s really good, but I love challenges, so I took the fight. Today, I finished the fight in the second round and that was my plan. I achieved it.”

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo via replay on-demand with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates on ONE Championship.