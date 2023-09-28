“I can finish him” – Amir Khan sees possible submission win over Eduard Folayang

Through the last few fights of his career in ONE Championship, Amir Khan has endured a tough time due to a run of mixed results.

Coming off of a loss to Keanu Subba in August last year should stand him well if his recent track record is anything to go by. At ONE Fight Night 14, Khan returns to the circle to seek out some revenge over a former foe.

On September 29 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, he will take on the former ONE lightweight world champion Eduard Folayang. A lot has changed since their first meeting all the way back in 2018 at ONE: Conquest of Champions.

At the time, Khan was at the top of his game, having won 10 out of his first 12 fights on his professional slate – with nine finishes by submission and knockout.

Folayang, on the other hand, was sitting atop the lightweight division as a dominant world champion, beating Khan by a decision at the end of the five rounds.

Since their first meeting, Khan has secured more wins than his former foe due to the difficult losing streak that Folayang has been on in recent times. As he looks to rebound against a familiar face, this contest is a huge opportunity for one fighter to leapfrog the other and start to climb the rankings.

In an interview with The Straits Times, Amir Khan spoke about his preparation for this contest and his confidence that he will get the finish this time around:

“I was just focusing on what I can improve on right now. I was working with my coach, just developing different skill sets in the grappling area. Even if I take Folayang on the ground, I can finish him."

ONE Fight Night 14 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.