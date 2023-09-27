“I can make my own history” - Stamp says fame just part of her hunt for ONE Championship glory

Stamp Fairtex is on the eve of fighting for her third world title this Friday, and if she succeeds, she will redefine combat sports for all women as we know it.

The path to success wasn’t always linear for Stamp as she struggled to find her place in the male-dominated world of Muay Thai. But it was her determination and unmatched work ethic that got her noticed at the Fairtex gym four years ago.

She quickly distinguished herself amongst the best in the world to become the undisputed ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion in 2018 and then the inaugural atomweight Muay Thai queen four months later.

From becoming the only female fighter in her village in Rayong to becoming a rare two-sport world champion the next, continues to be an extraordinary and surreal experience for the 25-year-old superstar.

On the hunt now for a third belt in a third sport, Stamp Fairtex feels a renewed sense of motivation that involves using her talents and fame for the good of the sport.

Speaking to ONE Championship this week, she stated:

“I never thought I’d be here because I just thought ‘I can fight, can make money’ that’s it. But now, I’m famous. Everyone knows my name. It makes me want to get better. If I win, I can make my own history. I want to show everyone where I come from, and that women are powerful. So, I want everyone to know that women can do everything.”

For the first time in history, ONE Championship will hold its first all-women’s headliner at this Friday’s main event.

ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham will display three excellent world title bouts, featuring bout between Smilla Sundell and Allycia Hellen Rodrigues for the ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world title and Danielle Kelly vs. Jessa Khan for the inaugural ONE atomweight submission grappling world title.

Another wonderful addition includes a striking superfight led by strawweight MMA queen Xiong Jing Nan and two-time Thailand Muay Thai Champion Nat “Wondergirl” Jaroonsak.

Only the current best pound-for-pound female fighters on the planet are expected to showcase their fullest potential on the largest combat sports platform in the world. And with Stamp vs. Ham at the epicenter of this amazing fight card, there’s no doubt the whole world will be watching.

OFF14 will be broadcast live from Singapore Indoor Stadium at U.S. primetime on Friday, September 29 via Amazon Prime Video.