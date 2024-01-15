“I can meet both” – Shamil Gasanov open to world title fight against winner of Tang Kai-Thanh Le war at ONE 166: Qatar

Bouncing back with a win at ONE Fight Night 18 was absolutely crucial for No.4-ranked Shamil Gasanov and his hopes of remaining in the featherweight title picture throughout 2024.

‘The Cobra’ secured a unanimous decision victory over Oh Ho Taek this past weekend to rebound from his loss to Garry Tonon last time out.

Gasanov now turns his attention to some of the big matchups taking place at featherweight in the near future, with a specific interest in ONE 166.

Following Thanh Le’s interim title win, the former champion will look to reclaim his belt, get revenge, and unify the division when he meets Tang Kai on March 1 in Qatar.

Gasanov hopes to face whoever comes out on top with no particular preference as he revealed in his post-fight interview:

“If you talk about who I'd like to meet, I think I can meet both of them. It depends on the fight, it depends on who's gonna win. But all I want to say is that both of them are really good fighters. They're really good athletes.“

Watch the full interview below:

Shamil Gasanov couldn’t have picked up a win at a more vital time

The timing of the latest performance and victory for Shamil Gasanov could prove to be massively beneficial for him looking ahead to the rest of 2024.

By getting back in the win column at the earliest possible date this year, he can now watch on at the other top contenders to see where his next challenge will come from.

Alongside the upcoming title unification clash, you also have the likes of former champion Martin Nguyen taking on Garry Tonon, the only man to ever beat Gasanov, at ONE 165.

He will surely have a keen eye on both high-stakes matchups, which are sure to cause a reshuffle at the top of the featherweight division.

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can rewatch all the action from ONE Fight Night 18 via the free event replay.