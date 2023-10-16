 “I can’t accept the match ended the way it did” – Lito Adiwang wants to right the wrong in rematch with Jeremy Miado

Lito Adiwang is ready to finish his business with Jeremy Miado.

On November 3, the two strawweight MMA fan favorites will step back in the Circle to run back their battle at the promotion’s 10th-anniversary showcase, ONE X in March 2022. On that night, things were fairly competitive between the two until disaster struck in the second round. Near the three-minute mark of the second round, Adiwang suffered a devastating leg injury. The bout was stopped with Miado collecting the victory via TKO.

Speaking with The MMA Superfan in a face-to-face interview with his ONE Fight Night 16 opponent, Lito Adiwang is determined to give fans, and himself, a proper conclusion to the bout that began more than a year and a half ago.

“I can’t accept that the match ended the way it did,” Adiwang said. “Of course, his fans and my fans all want to see the conclusion of this match. We both want to finish this battle honorably and not just because of an injury.”

Following the loss to Jeremy Miado, Lito Adiwang has returned to the win column, scoring a magnificent 23-second knockout of Adrian Mattheis at ONE Friday Fights 34 in September. With an impressive win over ‘The Jaguar’ next month, Adiwang could once again find himself in contention for the strawweight world championship.

As for Jeremy Miado, the Filipino knockout artist saw his four-fight unbeaten streak snapped in his last outing, suffering a first-round submission defeat at the hands of Russian standout Mansur Malachiev. ‘The Jaguar’ will enter the Circle at ONE Fight Night 16 determined to score his 13th career win and second-straight against Lito Adiwang.

Will Adiwang even the odds, or will Miado once again have his hand raised against ‘Thunder Kid’ inside the Circle?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 16 live and for free in U.S. primetime on November 3.