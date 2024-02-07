"I won't care what he's ranked" - Undefeated middleweight prospect calls out Marvin Vettori with a cold warning 

Streaking UFC middleweight Sharabutdin Magomedov has just issued a challenge to perennial 185-pound contender Marvin Vettori. He even noted the massive difference in their respective rankings in the division. Vettori is currently ranked in the top five at No.5 and is a former title challenger.

Meanwhile, Magomedov is still in unranked territory, having just won his promotional debut. This, however, is of little concern to 'Shara Bullet,' who swears that no one will give any credence to their two rankings once he gets his hands on Vettori and proves the superiority of his skills.

A quote of his challenge was shared on X/Twitter, where it will surely gain traction.

"Vettori. Him being ranked Top 5 says absolutely nothing to me. When I start beating him up, my knuckles, my elbows, and my knees, I won't care what he's ranked."

While eager to prove himself, it is unlikely that the 29-year-old Dagestani will receive a crack at such a high-ranked opponent so soon. As previously mentioned, he is unranked. Furthermore, his display against Bruno Silva at UFC 294, while promising, was also concerning due to his poor defensive wrestling.

Meanwhile, Vettori has a proven track record at middleweight, having faced the divisional elite on his quest for championship gold, which continues to elude him. His most recent attempt at capturing the middleweight title was a rematch against Israel Adesanya, who reigned over the division at the time.

Despite a valiant effort, Vettori was ultimately unsuccessful but refused to acknowledge the loss, much like he hadn't with the pair's first bout. Regardless, he continues to believe in himself and aims high to climb the division. Thus, it is highly unlikely that Magomedov is anywhere on his radar.

Marvin Vettori has found himself on a rough patch

To face Israel Adesanya for the UFC middleweight title, Marvin Vettori helmed a five-fight win streak. Unfortunately, his loss to 'The Last Stylebender' signaled more difficult times ahead, as he has not been on a win streak since. While he has managed to avoid a losing streak, he is now on a win-loss run of form.

Following the loss to the Nigerian-New Zealander, 'The Italian Dream' took on Paulo Costa, beating him via unanimous decision before getting thoroughly battered by Robert Whittaker.

Check out Marvin Vettori's loss to Robert Whittaker:

He then bounced back with a controversial win over Roman Dolize, only to suffer another clubbing, this time from Jared Cannonier. He is now scheduled to face the No.7-ranked middleweight, Brendan Allen, in the headline act of UFC Fight Night 242.