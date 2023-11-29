“I was careless” – Superbon concedes that he didn’t make enough adjustments in title loss vs Allazov

Former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn says he was careless in preparing for his clash with Chingiz Allazov at ONE Fight Night Night 6 earlier this year.

After dispatching some of the biggest names in the sport, including Sitthichai, Giorgio Petrosyan, and Marat Grigorian, the Singha Mawynn Muay Thai athlete suffered the first setback of his ONE Championship career when he succumbed to a second-round knockout in his world title tilt with current featherweight kickboxing king Chingiz Allazov.

Looking back at the bout during an interview on Nickynachat, he revealed that he didn’t change anything regarding his training times despite the bout taking place in the morning rather than the evening. He believes that mistake is what ultimately led to the loss.

“Yes, I was careless,” Superbon admitted. “I never had a match in the morning before. But that day, I had a match in the morning. And the thing is, I didn’t change my schedule for my boxing workouts, my schedule was the same as if I had a match in the evening. So when I had that match, I couldn’t sleep at night. I was worried, I was overthinking.”

Superbon has another shot at becoming a ONE world champion

On December 22, Superbon will once again have an opportunity to call himself a ONE world champion.

But instead of being in the world of kickboxing, the Thai icon will strap on the four-ounce gloves for a showdown in the art of eight limbs.

Meeting him inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium will be reigning and defending ONE featherweight Muay Thai titleholder Tawanchai PK Saenchai.

Scoring six straight wins dating back to January 2022, Tawanchai has looked virtually indestructible, but he has never faced an opponent as dangerous as Superbon.

Who comes out on top when two of the most exciting strikers in the world square off inside the Mecca of Muay Thai?

You can catch ONE Friday Fights 46 live and for free on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel and the ONE Super App on December 22.