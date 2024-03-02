"I would challenge Mike Tyson to a duel" - Fans mesmerized as Valentina Shevchenko poses by a beach in a multi-hue printed swimsuit

From the reactions on social media, it has become nearly impossible for Valentina Shevchenko to lose the gaze of her fans.

Having posted several pictures on social media from her recent venture into Thailand since fighting Alexa Grasso to a draw at Noche UFC, Shevchenko continues to receive endless compliments from fans with each new release. Most recently, Shevchenko added another bikini picture to her collection along with a snap of a dragon statue to commemorate 2024 as the Year of the Dragon in traditional Chinese culture.

Shevchenko captioned her post with an emoji of a dragon and:

"#naga"

In Buddhist culture, one that is well-respected in Thailand, the dragon is replaced by the 'naga,' a mythical being resembling a serpent.

With many fans showing their appreciation for Shevchenko and her Instagram activity in the comments, one supporter went to extreme levels to show his appreciation, writing:

"I would challenge Mike Tyson to a duel for this queen's hand, even though Tyson may kill me, it be worth it"

Fan reaction to Valentina Shevchenko's recent Instagram post [via @bulletvalentina on Instagram]

Shevchenko was visibly feeling the spirit of the Asian culture with further pictures of dragon statues posted on her Instagram story.

Per her status quo on social media, Shevchenko did not respond to any fan comments, nor did the former champion say much beyond the message her posts conveyed.

Other fans commented:

"Perfect like always"

"Valentina you are the most gorgeous lady in UFC you are the real champ"

"Marry me"

"Beautiful dragon and beautiful photo of you"

View more fan reactions to Valentina Shevchenko on Instagram below:

Fans reacting to Valentina Shevchenko on Instagram [via @bulletvalentina on Instagram]

What is Valentina Shevchenko's religion?

Born in Russia while also holding citizenship in Kyrgyzstan, Valentina Shevchenko is a woman of many cultures and nationalities.

Having spent significant time in Thailand, many have wondered if Shevchenko has adopted a Buddhist lifestyle.

Though unconfirmed, it appears 'Bullet' just appreciates and respects several lifestyles and their respective values while not committing to a specific religion.