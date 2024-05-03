"I didn't have a chance to show my level yet" - Natalia Diachkova relishes underdog status in Smilla Sundell clash

Natalia Diachkova is looking forward to the opportunity that awaits her on May 3 when she competes in the main event for the very first time.

The Russian standout has built an impressive winning streak inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium but has never faced an opponent quite like her next challenge.

Despite Smilla Sundell being stripped of her ONE strawweight Muay Thai world championship after missing weight, the catchweight limit is the only thing that changes for Diachkova,

The challenger is still able to walk away with the gold if she is successful, but before she can get carried away with dreams of being a world champion, she still must defeat an elite-level competitor like Sundell.

In an interview with Nick Atkin for Sportskeeda MMA, Natalia Diachkova spoke about being excited to prove herself at the elite level after being considered to be the underdog in this fight:

"I understand why people think I'm not worthy like I'm an underdog. But at the same time, my Thai level boxing is pretty good. The thing is I didn't have a chance to show my level yet."

Watch the full interview below:

Natalia Diachkova is embracing the role of the underdog

Rather than having a chip on her shoulder, Natalia Diachkova is well aware that people haven't seen her get tested at this level just yet.

However, she is confident in her skills and looks forward to making a statement with her performance at ONE Fight Night 22.

Defeating Sundell is a tall order but it is an accomplishment that will prove that she deserves to be respected at this level.

She will look to come in and pull off the upset and secure the biggest win of her career by becoming the strawweight champion in the process.

ONE Fight Night 22 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription.