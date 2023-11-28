“I am close to him” – Superbon details ‘close friendship’ with fellow Thai superstar Rodtang

Top-ranked featherweight kickboxing and Muay Thai contender Superbon Singha Mawynn shared some insight into his close friendship with reigning ONE world champion Rodtang despite their seven-year age gap.

On December 22, the former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion will step inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in the hopes of claiming his first ONE world title in the art of eight limbs when he meets featherweight Muay Thai champ Tawanchai.

Ahead of his highly anticipated return to the Mecca of Muay Thai, the Singha Mawynn Muay Thai representative appeared on Nickynachat and shared some details regarding his relationship with flyweight Muay Thai icon Rodtang.

“I am close to him,” Superbon revealed. “We became friends ever since we joined ONE Championship. He is several years younger than me. But he's trained with some fighters in my camp before. And throughout our time at ONE, we got even closer when he started becoming famous.”

Superbon prepared to conquer a new sport

As the ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion, Superbon bested some of the biggest names in the sport, including Sitthichai Sitsonpeenong, Giorgio Petrosyan, and Marat Grigorian.

This December, the 114-win veteran will look to claim his first Muay Thai title in ONE Championship when he meets one of the most dangerous men in the sport today, Tawanchai.

Tawanchai has looked practically unstoppable over the last year, winning six straight bouts inside the Circle. After scoring victories over Saemapetch, Niclas Larsen, and Petchmorokot, Tawanchai turned his attention toward kickboxing, where he earned wins against Davit Kiria and ‘Smokin’ Jo Nattawut.

Now, he’ll return to Muay Thai to defend his title against one of Thailand’s most iconic strikers in Superbon.

You can catch ONE Friday Fights 46 live and for free on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel on December 22.