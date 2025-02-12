“I had to come back better” - Prajanchai reflects on rising to two-sport supremacy after shocking loss to Joseph Lasiri

Reigning and undisputed ONE strawweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai of Thailand is on an epic rise through the ranks in the world's largest martial arts organization, where he now reigns over two sports in the same weight class.

But the 30-year-old knows exactly where the turning point in his career came, and it was that fateful loss to Joseph Lasiri in May of 2022 that changed everything.

Prajanchai talked to the South China Morning Post following his victory over Ellis Badr Barboza at ONE Fight Night 28 on Prime Video last Saturday.

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

He said:

"I just went back and studied. So, like you know, I’m Thai, so sometimes my techniques and strikes are different than foreign athletes. So I lost and I knew I had to come back better. So I trained and studied very hard."

After the loss to Lasiri, Prajanchai went on to win his next six fights in ONE Championship, capturing two world titles in the process. His latest victory over Barboza was a testament to his resurgence.

ONE Fight Night 28: Prajanchai vs. Barboza on Prime Video took place live from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, last Saturday, February 8.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on-demand with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Prajanchai PK Saenchai says he's still getting better: "I’m still not the best"

Ever the humble fighter, double champ Prajanchai PK Saenchai says he has not reached his full potential just yet. In fact, he's still very much a work in progress in his own view.

Prajanchai said:

"I’m still not the best. I think there’s a lot that I need to work on to be at the top because I feel in Muay Thai, there are no limitations."

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Prajanchai PK Saenchai's next fight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.